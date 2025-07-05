Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

