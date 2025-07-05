JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

