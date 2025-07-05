JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $568,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

