KBC Group NV Acquires 147 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $500.66 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

