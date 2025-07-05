KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,737,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.05 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

