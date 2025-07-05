KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,803.50. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

