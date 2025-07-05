KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

RRC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.