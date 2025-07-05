KBC Group NV Buys 4,019 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.