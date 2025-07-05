KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

