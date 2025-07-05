KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 76,302 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 188.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

