KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $11,800,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,892,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.