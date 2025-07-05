KBC Group NV Has $1.06 Million Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194,196 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Materialise Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

