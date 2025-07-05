KBC Group NV Has $380,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $279.88 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $282.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

