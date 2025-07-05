KBC Group NV Has $389,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aramark by 48.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 553.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

ARMK opened at $42.79 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

