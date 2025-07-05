KBC Group NV Has $466,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of TOL opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

