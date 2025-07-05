KBC Group NV Has $496,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $188.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

