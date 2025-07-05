KBC Group NV Has $811,000 Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.