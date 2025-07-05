KBC Group NV Has $912,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

