KBC Group NV Increases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,038,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $540.57 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.46 and a 200-day moving average of $423.82.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.80.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

