KBC Group NV Purchases 73 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.