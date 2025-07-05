KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 38,232 Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000.

Insider Activity

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Millrose Properties stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

