KBC Group NV Raises Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,803.12. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $385,952. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

