KBC Group NV Raises Stake in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,795,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,946,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,610,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 946,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after purchasing an additional 929,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

