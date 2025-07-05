KBC Group NV Sells 142 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ITT were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

