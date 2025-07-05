KBC Group NV Sells 3,835 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Duolingo by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,926.40. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,180. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.53.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $395.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.59.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

