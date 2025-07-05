KBC Group NV Sells 5,601 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

