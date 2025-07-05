Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,528 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

