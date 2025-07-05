KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.