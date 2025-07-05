Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Loews by 80.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Loews by 20.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

