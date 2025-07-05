Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 722 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.62. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

