Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.