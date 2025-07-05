Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $830,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $901,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Wix.com by 22.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 138,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $403,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $3,088,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Shares of WIX opened at $164.17 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

