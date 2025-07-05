Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,796 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

