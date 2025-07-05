Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,046,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

