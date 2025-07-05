Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,191 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

