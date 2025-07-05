MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

