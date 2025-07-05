New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

