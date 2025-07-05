New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TD SYNNEX worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

