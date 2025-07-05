New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,499 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $395.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.59.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,805 shares in the company, valued at $46,927,975. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $29,261,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.53.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

