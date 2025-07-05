New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 806,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.