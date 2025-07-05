New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.38 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of H&R Block worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $246,000. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 98.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HRB opened at $56.08 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

