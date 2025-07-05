New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.80 Million Position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.