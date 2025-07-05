New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.10 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 381.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 74.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $73.95 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

About nVent Electric



nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

