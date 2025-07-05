New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

