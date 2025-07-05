New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.45 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,990,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,347,000 after buying an additional 1,673,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,579,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,496,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,888,000 after buying an additional 273,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,056,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,533,000 after acquiring an additional 268,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

EGP stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

