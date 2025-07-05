New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $8.93 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

