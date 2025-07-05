New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3,022.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

