New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NYSE SSD opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

