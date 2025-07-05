New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $352.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.04 and a twelve month high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

