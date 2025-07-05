New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,673 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of ATI worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ATI by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ATI by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 506,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

